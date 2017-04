Ringo Starr So, Who Opens for Who? Beatles vs. Justin Bieber?

No one's bigger than The Beatles, not even Justin Bieber ... according to Ringo Starr himself.

The legendary drummer did dinner Tuesday night at Il Segreto in Bel Air with ex-Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, who once played in Ringo's All-Starr Band.

So the question ... if The Beatles and Bieber had both been around at the same time, who'd open for who?

Super fun clip.