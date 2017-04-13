Harrison Ford to George Lucas I Can Fly, Yes. Land, No!!!

Harrison Ford's broken the seal -- it's NOT too soon to make fun of his landing skills ... or lack thereof, because that's exactly what he did with some help from George Lucas.

Han and George were at Thursday's Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, discussing why he was chosen for the iconic role. You gotta see how George lobs a softball, and Harrison hits it outta the park!

No shocker he's being such a good sport about it -- remember, Harrison called himself the "schmuck" who landed on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport.