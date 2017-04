Rickie Fowler & Jordan Spieth Yacht Jumping During Golf Spring Break!

Breaking News

File Under: #BestLifeEver!

Here's Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth -- along with two other PGA pros -- jumping off the top of a super expensive yacht in the Bahamas ... because, why not?

Rounding out the foursome is Smylie Kaufman and Justin Thomas ... who've all been boozing, golfing and beaching it up after The Masters.

For some reason, they ended up on a massive yacht believed to be owned by Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti ... and decided to jump off it.

Nice job, fellas.