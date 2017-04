Sisqo Remakes 'Thong Song' ... For LeBron James

Breaking News

Sisqo just dusted off his most bootylicious song of all time -- "Thong Song" -- all in an effort to get LeBron James the NBA MVP award.

The singer was approached by Colin Cowherd from FS1's "The Herd" about remaking his 2000 classic and obliged ... and it's pretty good!

He throws shade at James Harden, Russell Westbrook and some other NBA stars while praising King James ... who also happens to have dumps like a truck.