Torey Lanez Busted with Handgun

Tory Lanez's routine traffic stop turned into a jail stay after cops say they found a concealed weapon on him.

The Canadian hip-hop singer was pulled over by Miramar PD in South Florida for a problem with the tags on his ride, but cops say they discovered he didn't have a valid drivers' license, and DID have a small amount of weed and the gun.

The concealed weapon charge is a felony, so that's gonna sting. The others are misdemeanor traffic tickets.

Lanez was released after posting $1,000 bond.