United Airlines Another On-board Attack By a Scorpion!!

Another attack on a United Airlines flight, and this time it was a scorpion that got its revenge on a passenger.

Richard Bell was on a flight from Houston to Calgary Sunday when a scorpion reportedly fell from an overhead bin and stung him. The flight crew contacted a doctor on the ground for medical advice.

United says his injuries were non-life threatening and medical personnel took care of Bell when he landed in Calgary.

No word on how United plans to make good.