Kelly Rowland Laughs Off Fur Protest At Book Signing

EXCLUSIVE

Kelly Rowland was unfazed by the fur protest that hijacked her book signing, showing no signs she'll change her wardrobe.

Kelly landed at LAX Thursday and only chuckled when our photog asked about the animal rights protest Wednesday at a New Jersey bookstore where she was hawking her new book, 'Whoa, Baby.'

Kelly was Coachella-bound -- even with her old group mate having to bow out -- and had no problem telling us which performer she wants to see most.