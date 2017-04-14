Rosa Parks' Niece Disgraceful to Compare Dao to My History-Changing Aunt!!

Rosa Parks changed the course of American history while Dr. David Dao MIGHT change United Airlines' policy, so it's insulting to compare them at all ... so says Rosa's niece.

Urana McCauley tells TMZ what happened to Dao on the United flight is wrong and unfortunate, but it's by no means even remotely close to what her aunt endured as a civil rights pioneer.

Dao's attorney raised a lot of eyebrows Thursday when he quoted a supporter who called Dao the "modern day Asian" version of Parks.

The analogy bombed at the news conference, and ditto with Urana ... who makes a compelling case here for it to NEVER happen again.