Ryan Lochte I'll Never Go Back to Brazil ... Ever

Ryan Lochte's relationship with Brazil is dead ... the swimmer says he'll NEVER go back to the country after his infamous gas station incident at the Olympics.

Here's the thing ... Lochte says he might be banned from the country -- but that's not exactly the case.

The truth is it's still dangerous for Lochte to go back to Brazil since he's still charged with filing a false police report for claiming he was robbed at gunpoint during a night out with Olympic swimmers.

Officials saw it a different way, claiming security guards drew guns on the swimmers after they vandalized a gas station bathroom ... and then urinated in public ... and demanded Lochte's crew fork over cash to cover the damages.

Prosecutors have offered Lochte a plea deal -- essentially a $20,000 fine -- but Lochte hasn't accepted the deal. So, if he does go back to Brazil, he risks being detained and possibly jailed.

But it doesn't sound like that's gonna be a problem since Lochte tells TMZ Sports there's no chance in hell he'll ever return to Rio.