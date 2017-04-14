Jamiroquai Keyboardist Toby Smith Dead

A founding member of the band Jamiroquai has died.

Keyboardist Toby Smith recorded the band's first 5 albums between 1992 and 2002, which contained a number of the group's hits, including "Virtual Insanity," "Deeper Underground" and "Space Cowboy."

Smith, who was only 46, passed Tuesday.

Smith stayed in the music business, producing and managing groups and artists.

Jamiroquai's original bassist, Stuart Zender, said in tribute, "I love you so much. My big brother Toby crossed over to the other side ... The most talented musician I have ever had the honor to make music with."

RIP