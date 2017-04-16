Aries Spears Repeatedly Punched in Head ... Attacked Mid-Interview!

Aries Spears took repeated blows to the head from a pissed off host when a heated radio interview turned violent, and TMZ's obtained the video that was censored from the broadcast.

The incident went down during the 'Corey Holcomb 5150' online radio show. One of the co-hosts, Zo Williams, got into it with Aries, and then it got real racial. Aries went off on a jag about "light-skinned n****s" being loud.

That's when it got physical with Zo throwing the first punch. Actually, he threw all of 'em.

Sources tell us Zo and his co-hosts were fed up with Spears being rude. In the video, Spears said he was drunk during the show. After the incident he dismissed Zo as a "bitch n***a" ... on Twitter.

We smell a rematch.