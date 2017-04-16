Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Resurrect Ties For Easter Sunday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have risen as one happy family for Easter ... despite recently filing for divorce.

The former couple took their kids to church Sunday in the Pacific Palisades, where they couldn't have looked friendlier with one another while leaving.

We can't say we're all that surprised they're co-parenting just fine after the official split ... after all, they've had each other's backs for a while now.

We broke the story ... Ben and Jen both finally filed for divorce last week after more than a year of living in marriage limbo together. Ben's even ready to move out of the guest house he's been staying in.

Good to see they can still come together for family ... and JC, of course.