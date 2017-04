Brooke Hogan Help Me Find My Dog Hulk Springs into Action

Brooke Hogan is sick with grief ... her pooch has gone missing so now her dad has mobilized his troops to hep find her.

Hulk put out a call for "HULKAMANIACS" in Van Nuys ... where Molly was last seen. Brooke posted the sad news on Instagram, saying Molly was last seen Monday afternoon. She's begging anyone in the area to keep their eyes open.

Brooke says, "She is my baby and my life."

APB Hulkamaniacs ... find that dog and maybe he'll give you a bandanna.