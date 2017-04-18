Shane McMahon Would Crush In UFC .. Say WWE Legends

EXCLUSIVE

Shane McMahon vs. Stipe Miocic?? Maybe ...

Wrestling legends Dreamer and Bully Ray Dudley tell TMZ Sports ... their friend Shane is a legit athlete and would be seriously competitive in the UFC.

The hosts of "House of Hardcore" say Shane is talented wrestler and fearless -- two qualities they believe would translate very well into the Octagon.

Shane reportedly weighs 235 -- so he would likely fight as a heavyweight against guys like Stipe, Cain Velasquez and Mark Hunt.

Hey, maybe he could train with Brock Lesnar??

Chances this actually happens? Slim and none ... but we can hope!