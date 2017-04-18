EXCLUSIVE
Shane McMahon vs. Stipe Miocic?? Maybe ...
Wrestling legends Dreamer and Bully Ray Dudley tell TMZ Sports ... their friend Shane is a legit athlete and would be seriously competitive in the UFC.
The hosts of "House of Hardcore" say Shane is talented wrestler and fearless -- two qualities they believe would translate very well into the Octagon.
Shane reportedly weighs 235 -- so he would likely fight as a heavyweight against guys like Stipe, Cain Velasquez and Mark Hunt.
Hey, maybe he could train with Brock Lesnar??
Chances this actually happens? Slim and none ... but we can hope!