La La Anthony Ditches Wedding Ring ... After Split from 'Melo

Breaking News

La La Anthony is making a big statement in NYC -- going out without her wedding ring ... after separating from her husband, Carmelo Anthony.

Sources connected to La La tell us she hasn't worn the ring in more than a week -- since she moved out from the home she shared with the NBA star.

We broke the story, La La ain't happy with Melo after a woman came forward claiming to be 6 months pregnant with his kid.

So far, no divorce papers have been filed but sources tell us it's just a matter of time at this point.