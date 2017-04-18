TMZ

La La Anthony Ditches Wedding Ring After Split from Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony Ditches Wedding Ring ... After Split from 'Melo

4/18/2017 11:05 AM PDT
Breaking News

La La Anthony is making a big statement in NYC -- going out without her wedding ring ... after separating from her husband, Carmelo Anthony

Sources connected to La La tell us she hasn't worn the ring in more than a week -- since she moved out from the home she shared with the NBA star. 

We broke the story, La La ain't happy with Melo after a woman came forward claiming to be 6 months pregnant with his kid.

So far, no divorce papers have been filed but sources tell us it's just a matter of time at this point.

