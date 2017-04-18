Prince New Music Drops Ahead of Anniversary!

EXCLUSIVE

Prince is back! Six brand new songs are about to drop on iTunes, but the question is ... how long will they be there?

A Prince EP titled, "Deliverance" just popped up on iTunes listings. It features 6 tracks, including the title song ... which you can already preview.

You can pre-order the EP for a mere $3.99 but, other than the title track, the songs won't be available until April 21 -- the 1 year anniversary of Prince's death.

It's unclear if the Estate has approved the release. If you've got iTunes, CLICK HERE to get a taste ... while you can.