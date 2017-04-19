Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Had Bible Verse Written On Forehead in Blood

Report: Aaron Hernandez Had Bible Verse Written On Forehead ... In Blood

Breaking News

Aaron Hernandez was found in his cell with a Bible verse written on his forehead in blood ... this according to local reports.

When officials at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts responded to Aaron's cell Wednesday morning, the verse John 3:16 was scribbled above his eyes, this according to WBZ Boston.

Hernandez had sliced his finger open in his cell and wrote the verse on his head with his own blood, says FOX 25. His Bible in his cell was open to that verse. Fox 25 says there was blood on the cell wall.

Hernandez had a reputation for being a religious person during his college football career at Florida and would read the Bible with head coach Urban Meyer every morning at 7:30 AM.

There's more ... WBZ also cites sources who say there's evidence Hernandez smoked synthetic marijuana shortly before his death.

We reached out to the prison -- so far, no word back.