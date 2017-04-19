Aaron Hernandez Spoke With NFL Star ... Day Before Death

Breaking News

Aaron Hernandez spoke with one of his close NFL buddies the day before he died.

Hernandez was tight with 3-time NFL Pro Bowler Mike Pouncey -- who currently plays for the Miami Dolphins. The two played college football at the University of Florida together.

Pouncey spoke with Hernandez several times during his time in lockup and in a statement early Wednesday, he refers to Aaron as a friend and brother.

"To my friend my brother! Through thick and thin right or wrong we never left each other's side."

"Today my heart hurts as I got the worse news I could have imagined. It was just a day ago we shared our last convo."

"I will forever miss you and love you bro. we will meet again rest easy!"