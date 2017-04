Jason Momoa Shirtless Wonder Down Under

Jason Momoa is Aquaman on and off set because even when he's chilling shirtless he looks like a freakin' superhero!

Momoa showed off his bulging pecs, bis, abs -- everything really -- while hanging on Australia's Gold Coast. We'd say he shamed the mere mortals around him, except his friend is a beast too!

"Aquaman" doesn't start shooting until the end of May, but Jason looks ready to go right now. Dude's even got his body double ready to roll.

Hand him the damn trident already!