Kristin Chenoweth Blasts Kim K Critics Over 'Flu Diet'

EXCLUSIVE

Kristin Chenoweth wants everyone hating on Kim Kardashian's "flu diet" to get off their damn high horse and take a chill pill ... because EVERYONE'S DONE IT!!

Kristin was arriving at LAX Wednesday when we asked her about Kim giving the "flu diet" a shout-out for helping her lose 6 pounds just in time for May's Met Gala.

Kim's taken some heat for saying that but you gotta hear Kristin come to Kim's defense ... she's adamant what Kim said isn't exactly breaking news, so stop sweatin' her.