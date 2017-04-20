La La Anthony Leans on Pals with Breakup Experience ... During Carmelo Drama

La La Anthony's got her own team of all-stars helping her cope this week with her split from Carmelo.

Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Ciara and Kelly Rowland are among the close friends who've gone "above and beyond" to be there for La La ... sources tell TMZ. Two of those women -- Kim and Ciara -- have gone through very public breakups, so they've been offering La La advice with positive phone calls and support.

La La also had dinner Wednesday night at Del Posto in NYC with Ludacris and his manager, Chaka Zulu ... who considers her a little sister.

We're told La La's main focus is taking care of her son and staying busy with work -- she's shooting for "Power." Her friends, meanwhile, are trying to surround her with positive vibes.