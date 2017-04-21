LaVar Ball Fires Back at Nike Exec George Raveling, Watch Your Ass! (VIDEO)

LaVar Ball Fires Back at Nike Exec ... Watch Your Ass!

Breaking News

Thought LaVar Ball was just gonna stay quiet after he was verbally attacked by a Nike exec???? Hell no!!

Lonzo Ball's father is hitting back hard at George Raveling -- Nike's global basketball sports marketing director who said this week that LaVar was the worst thing to happen to basketball in 100 years.

So, LaVar took to social media and basically said Raveling only made those comments because he's scared of the competition.

"Let me tell you something. I know I’m on the right step, 'cause if nothing like this happened in 100 years? Guess what ... we in a new lane, baby!"

"That Big Baller Brand about to be your competition!"

He also took a shot at Raveling personally saying he was a terrible best man because he stabbed someone in the back ... that someone is likely Sonny Vaccaro.

Sonny is most famous for getting Michael Jordan to Nike -- and getting Kobe Bryant to Adidas.

Vaccaro and Raveling were best friends -- until they had a famous falling out years ago.

All's fair in love and business, right?