Starbucks Barista Not Getting Fired Post-Frappuccino Trashing

EXCLUSIVE

The Starbucks barista who blasted his company's glitter-coated sensation -- the Unicorn Frapp -- is NOT getting canned, and is actually getting a promotion of sorts.

Our Starbucks sources say Braden Burson will not be disciplined by bosses at the Colorado shop where he works -- despite his social media bitching about too many people ordering the beverage he calls a nightmare to make.

In fact, a rep for the company told us the brass is interested in hearing more of Braden's feedback to improve the experience for customers and employees. It sounds too good to be true: Trash your employer's product, then get invited to chat with the bosses?

We're a bit skeptical too ... especially since Braden's video has all the markings of a brilliant viral ad campaign. BTW, he's since deleted the vid ... another common viral strategy.

But if people keep ordering the new frapp, and he keeps complaining ... who knows? Kid could make VP before he's 20!