A-Rod Only Has Eyes For J Lo

Yes, J Lo ... A-Rod is just that into you, and the poor guy couldn't even hide it Monday afternoon as the two grabbed lunch in New York City.

The couple had a fancy meal at The Sea Grill, which is just above the Rockefeller Center ice rink. Plenty of city sights to see outside, but Alex was transfixed by his date.

Be honest ... ya kind of want someone to look at you the way he's looking at Jennifer.

Smitten would be a gross understatement.