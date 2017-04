Seattle Mariners Manager Makes Good On 10 Run Bet ... With Dope Chain Photo

Here's Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais making good on a challenge to his players ... and making a case for coolest MLB manager around.

Servais told his guys that if they scored 10 or more runs against the Oakland A's he would reward them by sportin' a swagged out travel outfit -- complete with some of the players' chains.

The Mariners went out and won the game 11-1 ... and Scott proved he's a man of his word, donning some very swagged out neck decoration.

Get it, Skipper.