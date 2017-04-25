Dale Earnhardt Jr. Speaks About Retirement (LIVE STREAM)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Here's Why I'm Retiring ... ... Holds News Conference

LIVE STREAM

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to address the media for the first time since announcing he'll be retiring from NASCAR after the 2017 season ... and we're live streaming the whole thing.

There is speculation Dale Jr. will follow Tony Romo's lead and take a job as a race analyst -- we'll see if he addresses that when he goes live at 12 PM PT.

Junior has competed in more than 600 races during his career -- but missed part of last season due to a concussion. Still, he's gunning for one last championship run before hangin' it up for good.

Stay tuned ...