Kim Kardashian's Ass Is Damaging Our Youth, Boxer Says

Kim Kardashian Giant Ass Is Damaging Our Youth ... Boxer Says

Kim Kardashian's giant butt is sending a damaging message to little girls who look up to her ... so says boxing star Peter "Kid Chocolate" Quillin.

The former WBO middleweight champ says he saw the new pics of Kim's ass on the beach and it rubbed him the wrong way.

"I know some people have a hard time being happy with what they're born with, or maybe I shouldn't even bring up what I think about this pic. I just have a hard time understanding the reason for modifying your body to look like this?"

"And the impact it has on our culture, because the majority of the women wanna be followers and have a behind just like this!"

He added, "I just posted this picture because no matter what- you going to have to learn to live, with or without work to your body."

"I think we should worry about the genetically modified foods we're eating instead of modifying our bodies. #justmyopinion and it really #dontcount if it brings you peace #nevermindme #imnotajudge."

Kim has been criticized for her giant butt for years -- but insists it's real and has famously responded in the past, "I love my big, fat ass."