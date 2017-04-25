Talib Kweli America Wanted Payback for 'N**** President' ... That's Why Trump Won

Talib Kweli thinks Donald Trump's rise to the White House was powered by America's desire for revenge after Barack Obama was elected the first African-American president.

Talib was brutally honest at LAX Monday ... about President Trump's first 100 days in office, and his belief the bar is set incredibly low for white Commanders in Chief. He also referred to Obama as the n-word president, so ... there's that.

Check out the rant -- Talib does say there's a way for Trump to turn things around, but his demands are lengthy.