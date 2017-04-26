Director Jonathan Demme Dead at 73

Breaking News

Oscar winning director Jonathan Demme died in New York Wednesday morning.

Demme reportedly died after battling esophageal cancer and also suffered complications from heart disease.

Demme directed blockbusters like "The Silence of the Lambs," "Philadelphia" and "Beloved" ... but also worked with music greats David Byrne and Chrissie Hynde. He directed the Talking Heads documentary film, "Stop Making Sense."

His most recent studio film was 2015's "Ricki and the Flash" with Meryl Streep.

Demme won the Oscar for directing "The Silence of the Lambs." He was 73.