John Legend Trump's Worst Person Ever As For Obama's Wall St. Speech ...

John Legend detests Donald Trump, so much so that the prez has earned a distinction -- worst person Legend has ever encountered in public life.

John's 100 day report card is predictable ... F, F, F, F, F.

As for Obama pocketing $400k for a Wall St. speech, Legend doesn't think there's anything wrong with it ... because you can be against Wall St. corruption and not generally against Wall St.

Safe to say ... Legend has written Trump off not just for 100 days, but for 4 years.