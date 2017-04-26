Master P Biopic Director Saves Wheelchair-Bound Man From Burning House

EXCLUSIVE

Production on Master P's biopic indirectly saved the life an elderly man when a house went up in flames.

The movie's director, Jeff Reyes, tells us he was scouting shoot locations in New Orleans a couple weeks ago when he and his cinematographer came upon the burning building. He says they asked if anyone needed help, and were told a wheelchair-bound man was trapped inside.

Reyes, who was in the Army, says they covered themselves to fight off the smoke, and then rushed inside to find the guy. They lifted him out of his chair and carried him to safety outside. Much of the rescue was recorded by a witness.

The title of the Master P flick is "King of the South." At least one NOLA resident would say that applies to Reyes too.