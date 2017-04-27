John Legend Running for Office? I'm Not That Guy!

John Legend will talk politics anytime you want, but do NOT talk to him about getting into politics!

The singer, and frequent political activist, flew back into L.A. on Thursday, and we asked if he's ready to do more than dabble in the political world. Fact is, John's been one of the most vocal opponents of everything President Trump has done ... so we wondered if that was motivating him to run for office.

His answer is direct and to the point. In other words ... totally not like a politician.

In other news ... he's happy to talk poop emojis!