Johnny Depp Commandeers Pirates of The Caribbean at Disneyland

Johnny Depp gave Disneyland fans a HUGE surprise when he showed up on the sidelines of the Pirates of the Caribbean ride dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow.

It went down Wednesday in Anaheim. When the boats cruised into a grotto, Depp was there among the animatronics ... in full character.

You hear the people on the ride totally lose it.

The new 'Pirates' flick drops at the end of May, so it's a pretty clever promo. No word if he'll be making more surprise appearances, but yo ho, Johnny, yo ho!