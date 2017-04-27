Kenya Moore Restraining Order Tossed Matt Jordan's Ducking Me

Kenya Moore's ex-BF, Matt Jordan, no longer has to stay away from her because a judge tossed the restraining order when she couldn't find him to serve legal docs.

Kenya's temporary restraining order was dismissed Wednesday after she was a no-show at a hearing on the matter. Kenya's lawyer tells TMZ ... she only skipped court because she knew the judge would toss it once he heard Matt hadn't been served.

You'll recall ... Kenya said Matt was blowing up her phone 30 times a day and had also threatened her. The temporary restraining order required him to stay 200 yards away from Kenya.

Her attorney says Kenya will refile for another protective order ... but she's gonna have to locate Matt eventually.