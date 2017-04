J Lo THE Dress Wins Everything At Billboard Latin Awards

Jennifer Lopez dominated the Billboard Latin Music Awards -- before singing a single note -- by showing up in a black dress that showed almost everything.

Easy to see why her wardrobe selection is all the buzz after Thursday night's ceremony in Miami -- and like a true diva, Jenny changed outfits during the show. The silver option was a WINNER too.

She ain't stupid. J Lo remembers (so do we) how famously the "less is more" formula worked for her 17 years ago.

Bottom line? It ain't broke ...