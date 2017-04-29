YG 'Meet the Flockers' Song Inspired L.A. Burglars to Hit Homes

EXCLUSIVE

The LAPD brass is furious at rapper YG for a song that inspired at least 3 guys to burglarize a number of homes in the L.A. area.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... the 3 guys -- 2 of whom are 18 and one 19 -- committed burglaries in the San Fernando Valley recently and were arrested this week after one of the heists.

Each guy was interviewed by LAPD detectives and each one told cops they got the idea to burglarize homes by listening to YG's song, "Meet the Flockers."

The lyrics certainly sound like a road map. For example ...

First, you find a house and scope it out

Find a Chinese neighborhood, cause they don't believe in bank accounts

Second, you find a crew and a driver, someone who ring the doorbell

And someone that ain't scared to do what it do

Some members of the brass and many LAPD detectives are incensed at YG, saying the song is irresponsible.

Some YG fans have created their own music videos of the song, mimicking what would-be burglars should do.