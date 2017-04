Chrissy Teigen Oh, Baby ... Luna

Chrissy Teigen is one hot mama ... which her baby, Luna, reminds us of very well here.

Chrissy went shopping Saturday with her super-duper cute 1-year-old daughter in New York City. Naturally, Chrissy was showing plenty of cleavage in her model mom outfit.

She's told us her boobs have good days and (allegedly) bad ones, too. Looks like this day was one of the good ones ... for us, at least.

We're sure John would agree. Kendrick in the back seems to as well.