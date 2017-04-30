Don Lemon on WHCD Forget Kim, Morgan & Reese We're the Celebs at Correspondents' Dinner!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Don Lemon is kinda awesome ... seems the way he sees it, why do you need big Hollywood stars when he and others in his biz shine just as bright?

Don was stylin' in his tux, walking into the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, when our photog asked about the absence of A-listers at the bash. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Morgan Freeman and Reese Witherspoon have all attended in recent years.

The CNN host doesn't hesitate ... you look in the mirror and then look around and that will do the trick.

He's real, for sure.