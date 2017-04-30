Kendrick Lamar Takes Over For The Weeknd ... On L.A. Riot's 25th Anniversary

EXCLUSIVE

Kendrick Lamar crashed The Weeknd's L.A. concert ... on a night that marked a seminal moment in history of the City of Angels.

Abel brought out K-Dot Saturday night for his show at The Forum in L.A., and what we imagine was supposed to be a song or 2 turned out to be a mini set for the Compton rapper.

Kendrick did his and The Weeknd's collab song "Sidewalks", but then he jumped right into "HUMBLE." ... on the night of the 25th anniversary of the L.A. Riots no less.

Abel clearly wasn't about to interrupt ... Kendrick was on a roll.