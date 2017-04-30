Kim Kardashian Black Magic Woman

Kim Kardashian had her spell on just about everyone who saw her in the 90210 Saturday night -- even in all black ... you couldn't miss her.

Kim was leaving a friend's party in Bev Hills where she was wearing a hugging body suit, jeans and knee-high boots ... with a coat that was almost half on.

She just got home from a vacay in Mexico with Kourtney and some friends, where she was showing off a lot more of her body. Here, she's toned it down -- maybe even doing a different take on the flu look she pulled off so well just a couple weeks ago.

Whatever the outfit ... Kim definitely has the magic touch. Take it away, Carlos.