NYC Cycling Race MASSIVE Bike Crash Caught On Video

15 pro cyclists went down HARD in a MASSIVE bike crash at a race in NYC this weekend ... and the entire epic pile-up was caught on video.

The Red Hook Criterium women's final -- a 22 lap race with 100 cyclists -- went down Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Near the start of the race, a cyclist ate pavement ... sparking a chain reaction that sent at least 15 racers flying through the air ... some flipping over their handlebars.

We reached out to race organizers to see if everyone was okay ... so far, no word back.

Gnarly.