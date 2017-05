Ryan Seacrest Tapped by Kelly Ripa as Co-Host

Ryan Seacrest is the new co-host of 'Live' with Kelly Ripa ... which means a coast-to-coast move for the former "American Idol" host.

Ripa has been without a co-host for a year, since Michael Strahan bailed for "Good Morning America."

Seacrest has had a long-standing relationship with NBC, so it looks like he's bailing from the Peacock.

We know talks have been in the works for more than a month, and there's no doubt he's making wheelbarrows full of loot.

Unclear if he'll still do stuff for E!.