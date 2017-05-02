Rick Ross I Made Peace with Drake 'Cause I'm Trying to Make a Billion!

Rick Ross says he squashed the beef between Drake and his own artist, Meek Mill, for one simple reason ... there's a ton of bread to be made.

Rick did an interview on "Best Seat In The House" with Hovain Hylton, and described his sit-down with Drizzy over his epic feud with Meek.

Sounds like it was a friendly face-to-face, and Rick shouts out J. Prince for making it happen.

Bottom line on the peace summit was ... Rick's bottom line! How intense is The Boss about getting his money? Ask the strawberry in this clip.