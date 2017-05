Tom Brady, Cam Newton Swag Out at Met Gala

The Met Gala ain't just for the Kardashians ... a bunch of athletes were there too -- from Tom Brady to Cam Newton ... even a huge NASCAR driver!

The New England Patriots were well represented with Tom, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola -- and Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez killed it.

Cam Newton wasn't much of a talker -- but his outfit was loud as usual.

La La Anthony made a solo statement ... and keep a lookout for Jeff Gordon and Roger Federer.

Not too shabby ...