Kourtney Kardashian Nothing to Hide ... I'm Bangin' Young, Hot Model!

Kourtney Kardashian is giving Scott Disick a run for his money, and letting everyone know it now -- she's hooking up with a super hot guy way younger than her.

His name is Younes Bendjima and they've been casually dating for months. They've rarely been photographed together in public -- but that changed Tuesday when they were spotted doing lunch in West Hollywood and shopping in Bev Hills.

Our sources say they met in October. In fact, Younes was with Kourtney in the Paris club the night of Kim's robbery. He splits his time between Paris and L.A., and we're told they see each other regularly when they're both in town.

Younes is 23 ... same age as Bieber, so Kourt's got a type.