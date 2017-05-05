Breaking News
Aaron Hernandez went by a slew of nicknames during his time behind bars -- including "AA," "Chico," and "Big Nose" ... this according to official prison documents obtained by TMZ Sports.
Among the nicknames ...
-- Boom
-- Rokk Boy
-- Double A
-- AA
-- Big Nose
-- Chico
-- A Money
-- Can't Get RightThe prison records also include part of Aaron's music playlist -- which includes songs by Drake ("U With Me?" and "With You"), Rihanna ("Selfish Girl", "Unfaithful") and The Weeknd ("Earned It," "False Alarm").