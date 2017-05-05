TMZ

Aaron Hernandez Prison Nicknames Revealed, 'Boom, Rokk Boy, Big Nose,' Etc.

Aaron Hernandez Prison Nicknames Revealed 'Boom, Rokk Boy, Big Nose,' Etc.

5/5/2017 6:07 AM PDT
Breaking News

Aaron Hernandez went by a slew of nicknames during his time behind bars -- including "AA," "Chico," and "Big Nose" ... this according to official prison documents obtained by TMZ Sports

Among the nicknames ... 

-- Boom

-- Rokk Boy

-- Double A

-- AA

-- Big Nose

-- Chico 

-- A Money

-- Can't Get RightThe prison records also include part of Aaron's music playlist -- which includes songs by Drake ("U With Me?" and "With You"), Rihanna ("Selfish Girl", "Unfaithful") and The Weeknd ("Earned It," "False Alarm"). 

