Aaron Hernandez Prison Nicknames Revealed 'Boom, Rokk Boy, Big Nose,' Etc.

Aaron Hernandez went by a slew of nicknames during his time behind bars -- including "AA," "Chico," and "Big Nose" ... this according to official prison documents obtained by TMZ Sports.

Among the nicknames ...

-- Boom

-- Rokk Boy

-- Double A

-- AA

-- Big Nose

-- Chico

-- A Money

-- Can't Get Right The prison records also include part of Aaron's music playlist -- which includes songs by Drake ("U With Me?" and "With You"), Rihanna ("Selfish Girl", "Unfaithful") and The Weeknd ("Earned It," "False Alarm").