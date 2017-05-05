Scott Disick Kourtney Betrayed Me

EXCLUSIVE

Scott Disick feels betrayed by Kourtney Kardashian whom he claims held out hope they could get back together at the same time she was banging a 23-year-old model.

Our Scott sources say he's devastated by the pics that came out this week of his 37-year-old baby mama with Younes Bendjima, whom she's been with since October.

From Scott's point of view, Kourtney has dangled a carrot in front of Scott, that she'd be open to getting back together if he got sober and "show respect." He says he hasn't hit the bottle in months and believes he's been extremely good to her.

So, you ask, how can Scott seriously think she'd get back with him if he's been with at least 3 women over the last 6 months? The way Scott sees it ... it was "retaliation" after Kourtney hooked up with other guys.

He also thinks it's been super unfair that when he missteps, the entire Kardashian family comes down on him like a ton of bricks, but when she crosses the line, everyone in her fam gives her a pass.

All that said, Scott wants back with Kourtney, but she's got other things on her mind and various other body parts.