Conrad Hilton Arrested for Breaking into E.G. Daily's House

EXCLUSIVE

Conrad Hilton, Paris Hilton's little brother, has been arrested for allegedly trying to break into the home of actress E.G. Daily and violating a restraining order E.G's daughter has against him.

The troubled 23-year-old brother of Paris allegedly violated a restraining order by going near the house at 4 AM in the Hollywood Hills. He's currently in custody.

From what we can gather, Conrad was trying to make contact with Hunter Daily Salomon, E.G.'s daughter. Conrad and Hunter were once together but broke up and she got a restraining order against him, but he broke into her home a month later in June 2015. According to cops, he tried again this morning.

Hilton has had a slew of problems with the law, including going nuts on a plane and assaulting a flight attendant, DUI and probation violations.