Kris Jenner You're Gonna Flip Over My New Show with Scott!!

EXCLUSIVE

Kris Jenner is trying to become Ryan Seacrest, because we've learned she's producing a new show about flipping houses starring the estranged baby daddy of her daughter.

Scott Disick is the star, with a supporting cast ... it will also feature Scott's business partner, the Kardashian's go-to realtor, Tomer Fridman, and a contractor named Mickey.

Here's the way it goes. Tomer shows Scott and his partner homes, they plunk down money, Mickey fixes them up and Tomer sells the crib for a hefty profit.

The show is called "Royally Flipped," a takeoff on "Royally F**ked"

We're told they're already shooting the pilot at 2 homes ... one in Malibu and another in the San Fernando Valley. E! has the first right of refusal.

Here's what's crazy. We're told Scott and Kourtney are fighting these days ... not getting along at all. Yet Kris will be the Executive Producer of a show staring her daughters at-the-moment nemesis.

That's showbiz.