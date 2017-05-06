Team USA Bobsledder Steven Holcomb Dead at 37

Breaking News

Bobsledder Steve Holcomb, who brought home gold for Team USA, was found dead Saturday in Lake Placid, NY.

Holcomb's body was found in his room at the Olympic Training Center ... according to the U.S.O.C. He was only 37, but the committee has not provided a cause of death.

Holcomb piloted USA's 4-man team to a gold medal at the Vancouver games in 2010. He also earned 2 bronze medals at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

He was still extremely competitive in bobsled and skeleton this season. Holcomb was a 5-time World Champion.